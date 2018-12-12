US plans to break Kurdistan away from Iraq

An American political commentator says the United States plans to break Kurdistan away from Iraq to destabilize the Middle East region. Mark Glenn, a writer and co-founder of the Crescent and Cross Solidarity Movement, an interfaith forum dedicated to uniting Muslims and Christians against Zionists, made the remarks in a phone interview with Press TV on Monday. In an article published on Sunday, former US congressman Ron Paul wrote that the US is seeking to break Kurdistan away from Iraq. “This time it was about yet another regime change, breaking Kurdistan away from Iraq and protection of the rich oil reserves there, and acceptance of a new US military presence on the ground in the country.” Commenting on this, Glenn said, “I think the first thing we need to recognize in the story is that Ron Paul was not some junior member of the US Congress. Not only was he in Congress for over 20 years, but he kept a very close ear to the ground when it came to American foreign policy.” He added, “In various statements said he made during his term in Congress, it was obvious that he knew what the name of the game really was. He understood what types of agendas were being put in force with regards to America’s adventures in the Middle East.” Glenn went on to say that Paul “makes statements, such as this the United States plans to break Kurdistan away from Iraq, we can put a certain amount of stock in this, we can say that he is speaking from authority, he knows what is talking about.” “It’s important to note that these terrorists whether they are part of ISIS or they are part of ISIL, we have to remember this is a war machine that we have created. We have trained these people, we have funded them, we have put them on the ground, we have given them their orders, and so if the United States were truly concerned with the havoc they is being wrought in the region, whether it’s Iraq, or whether it’s in Syria, or in any other place, the question we have to ask is that if they are concerned about this why they are feeding these wild dogs to do this,” he stated. “The United States has a goal here which is to break Kurdistan away from Iraq, which, by the way, should be come as no surprise to anybody who has studied the various documents, such as the Clean Break, that was written for Benjamin Netanyahu way back in 1996, or the strategy paper by Israeli foreign policy strategist Oded Yinon, A Strategy for Israel in the Nineteen Eighties. They spoke specifically about breaking up these various countries in the region into smaller countries that would then be easier to manage,” the activist noted.

