Trump’s ‘Peace Plan’ facing more delays

ed note–please consider the following items and piece them into the equation as to WHY there is the unprecedented concerted effort in affecting the removal of a president from the White House who has made it his personal mission to begin at least the rudimentary steps–as imperfect as they may be–in bringing to an end the never-ending chain of Gentile mass murder on the part of the Jooish state, to wit–
‘One event contributing to the disruption of the team’s (peace) plans has been the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident, journalist and US resident, by Saudi officials at their consulate in Turkey. The Trump peace team is relying on Saudi crown prince Muhammed bin Salman – believed to be complicit in the killing – to legitimize his peace initiative, to help bring the Palestinians back to the table…’
as well as–
‘The new Congress, with Democrats in…
View original post 655 more words
Advertisements