‘Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gone on for way too long’

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

‘Deal of the Century’ plan for Middle East peace to be released ‘in next couple of months’, says President Trump’s senior advisor.

ed note–again, not at this point should it need re-explanation–not only given as much coverage as it has received here, but as well the fact that by now it is the proverbial NO BRAINER–nevertheless the lynchpin in understanding the who, what, where, when, why & how viz the ‘Get Trump’ campaign is explained (nearly) in toto with a mere 3 simple words–

ULTIMATE PEACE DEAL.

Every president, beginning with JFK and then moving forward to include Nixon, Ford, Carter, Clinton, and GHWB who dared dive headlong into those J-shark infested waters learned the lesson in a manner up close and very personal what happens to any politico who dares use his office in trying to reign in the mad dog before it devours everything.

‘But, but, but…Kushner is…

View original post 428 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s