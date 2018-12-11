Full Circle–Publisher of conspiracy books and writer for American Free Press the latest to face lawsuit over the ‘Sandy Hook Hoax’ disaster

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–and, as our good friend Mike Piper used to say, ‘bringing this thing full circle…’

Please take a good look at the pic above. It is the controlled demolition of the Twin Towers taking place on the morning of 9/11, done as the necessary precursor to ‘conditioning’ the American mind in such a way as to make it more cooperative with the big plans which Judea, Inc had in store for everyone. In the aftermath of that event, due not only to the seriousness of what took place on that morning, but as well, what followed afterwards with the ‘war on terror’ that has now set fire to nearly the entirety of the Middle East, a ‘movement’ sprang up that sought to ‘uncondition’ the American mind and to correct the false narratives established by Judea, Inc vis a vis that day’s events.

And as part of Judea, Inc’s plan…

View original post 1,044 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s