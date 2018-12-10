Ocasio-Cortez tells Hannukah celebration she is descended from Sephardic Jews

ed note–and there you have it, ladies and Gentile-men, the answer to the riddle as to why this candidate who made the noises and appearances of being ‘anti-Israel’ was able to make it into the hallowed halls of the US Congress. As far as Judea, Inc was/is concerned, what matters is that as a Democrat who made sure to keep her ‘Jewish’ roots hidden during the campaign, she can be counted on to perform exactly as demanded of her by those who put her into office vis Trump, Impeachment, and all the other dirty tricks which organized Jewish interests are planning in seeing POTUS removed before he can get too far with his much-discussed ‘ultimate peace deal’ in the Middle East.