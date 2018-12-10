Is This the Beginning of the End for Trump?

What the entire world is witnessing at present is the political version of what took place on the morning of 9/11, but instead of buildings being brought down in controlled demolitions using remote-controlled airliners and placed charges, instead it is a presidency that has made clear the fact that it is not interested in any new wars for Israel as well as in bringing about–as imperfect as it may be–some (embryonic) resolution to what is sure to be Armageddon in the Middle East if drastic measures are not taken, and soon.