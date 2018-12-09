The Radical Jewish Feminists, and Why They Never Spoke of Their Jewish Identities

The Ugly Truth

The Gang of Four, as they dubbed themselves, were among the founders of Chicago’s Women’s Liberation Union but in their fight for equal rights, one subject remained taboo

ed note–The most basic unit of political energy and of political relationship, reduced down to the cellular level, is that between a man and a woman coming together for the purpose of forming a family. Once the family is created, thus is created ‘civilization’ at the micro-cellular level, and as other families are created and join suit, that which began as a singular man and a singular woman then becomes a community, state, etc.