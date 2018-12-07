How They Do It–Were the Maccabees religious extremists? Experts say it’s modern-day spin

The Ugly Truth

The Hannukah heroes’ militarism may not sit well with American Jewish dovishness, but their extreme actions should be considered in the ‘context’ of their time, scholars argue

ed note–again, please note the ‘dichotomy’–in borrowing the throwaway word used in this piece–that exists in all of this.

In defending what was for all intents and purposes a religiously-mandated slaughter of people who disagreed with Judaism and its tenets, in effect ‘Juhad’ before the word ‘Jihad’ had ever been invented–organized Jewish interests explain all of this away in that it was necessary to maintain the ‘Jewish character’ of the Jewish state.