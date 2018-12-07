Exactly what is it that we Jews are celebrating on Hanukkah?

ed note–as covered and discussed here extensively as of late, a proper understanding of the true scope of what encompasses the Judaic celebration of Hanukkuh (or as the late, great, and greatly-missed Mike Piper used to refer to it–‘H’nooka’) is absolutely intrinsic to understanding the nature of the war which Judea, Inc is waging today against the West. Contrary to the manner in which it is presented for public consumption, it is anything but harmless or beneficent. It is not ‘Jewish Christmas’ whose beating heart is latkas, lights, laughter and lightheartedness.
At its core, it–like its twin twisted sisters Passover and Purim–is yet another celebration of Gentile-cide in what came to be known as the Maccabean war which featured religious nutcase Jews who engaged in Juhad, first against their fellow Judaites (who sought liberation from the suffocating death grip of Torah Judaism and its 613 rules and regulations handed down by…
View original post 555 more words
Advertisements