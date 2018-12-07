Exactly what is it that we Jews are celebrating on Hanukkah?

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–as covered and discussed here extensively as of late, a proper understanding of the true scope of what encompasses the Judaic celebration of Hanukkuh (or as the late, great, and greatly-missed Mike Piper used to refer to it–‘H’nooka’) is absolutely intrinsic to understanding the nature of the war which Judea, Inc is waging today against the West. Contrary to the manner in which it is presented for public consumption, it is anything but harmless or beneficent. It is not ‘Jewish Christmas’ whose beating heart is latkas, lights, laughter and lightheartedness.

At its core, it–like its twin twisted sisters Passover and Purim–is yet another celebration of Gentile-cide in what came to be known as the Maccabean war which featured religious nutcase Jews who  engaged in Juhad, first against their fellow Judaites (who sought liberation from the suffocating death grip of Torah Judaism and its 613 rules and regulations handed down by…

View original post 555 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s