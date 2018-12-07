Exactly what is it that we Jews are celebrating on Hanukkah?

ed note–as covered and discussed here extensively as of late, a proper understanding of the true scope of what encompasses the Judaic celebration of Hanukkuh (or as the late, great, and greatly-missed Mike Piper used to refer to it–‘H’nooka’) is absolutely intrinsic to understanding the nature of the war which Judea, Inc is waging today against the West. Contrary to the manner in which it is presented for public consumption, it is anything but harmless or beneficent. It is not ‘Jewish Christmas’ whose beating heart is latkas, lights, laughter and lightheartedness.