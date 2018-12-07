Does The Media Hate Trump?

The Ugly Truth

The answer is an unequivocal ‘Yes,’ and according to the stats of a recent Pew Poll, from the very start of his Presidency

ed note–We’ll spare the reader the usual extended commentary dealing with the nonsense surrounding the ‘Trump is the favored son of Judea’ protocol in favor of the following ‘no brainer’–

We all know who owns the media, and it ain’t the AY-rabs or the Cat-licks. We also know that the media is the most potent weapon that this particular group has in its multi-tiered arsenal, and that when they have decided that someone is to die a death of a thousand cuts, it is done through control of the media.