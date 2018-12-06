There is No ‘New Testament’ and good Jews should never use the term

ed note–oh, if only all Jews could be as brutally honest in the dispensing of the ugly truth as is our unesteemed Shebress author.
She is right–The religion based upon the person and teachings of Jesus Christ and its nemesis–Judaism–are as antithetical and opposite each other as are life and death, respectively, or, using a metaphor which Jesus Himself used, as different as sheep and wolves. There is no such thing as ‘Judeo-Christianity’, a matter that was settled on the morning of Crucifixion Friday, 33 A.D., and now the entire world is paying the price for that fatal error made in co-mixing these two opposite elements resulting in the former being rendered impotent and useless while the latter ‘graduates’ from being merely low-yield Juranium to highly-enriched Jtonium and with it, all the apocalyptic destructive power that is its organic and unchangeable energy.
