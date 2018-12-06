There is No ‘New Testament’ and good Jews should never use the term

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–oh, if only all Jews could be as brutally honest in the dispensing of the ugly truth as is our unesteemed Shebress author.

She is right–The religion based upon the person and teachings of Jesus Christ and its nemesis–Judaism–are as antithetical and opposite each other as are life and death, respectively, or, using a metaphor which Jesus Himself used, as different as sheep and wolves. There is no such thing as ‘Judeo-Christianity’, a matter that was settled on the morning of Crucifixion Friday, 33 A.D., and now the entire world is paying the price for that fatal error made in co-mixing these two opposite elements resulting in the former being rendered impotent and useless while the latter ‘graduates’ from being merely low-yield Juranium to highly-enriched Jtonium and with it, all the apocalyptic destructive power that is its organic and unchangeable energy.

View original post 245 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s