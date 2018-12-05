The history that very few know about–President H.W. Bush was often at odds with Israeli leaders

The Ugly Truth

In the flurry of praise and remembrance of the former president’s passing comes a discussion of contentious moments regarding Israel and America in the early 1990s.

ed note–depressingly (but not surprising) there have been a few readers who have asked the question ‘WHY’ vis a vis the heavy coverage this website has given since the recent passing of GHWB and of his contentious relationship with Israel.

To those who pay CLOSE attention to current events, the answer to the question ‘WHY’ is (or should be) obvious–Bush was as ‘Zionist’ as they come, having helped Soviet Jews emigrate to Israel and having utilized the might of the American military in Israel’s service in what came to be known as Desert Storm.