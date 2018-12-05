Must watch GREATER ISRAEL IV (wake up call) yet is anti-Zionism just another smokescreen another cover for the rule by the Torah and Talmud?

Metaphorically speaking that’s what the Crucifixion of Christ represented; you speak truth to power, and you get crucified for it! The metaphor is still relevant today, is it not? As the “Goyim”, which is almost the entire world’s population, we must unite in understanding this one thing we all have in common. The Zionist project is synonymous with world governance and control over every living soul, make no mistake about it the world’s elites are backing the Zionist project. It will be a huge setback for them when the Palestinians are granted the right of return, there by effectively dissolving the Jewish State. We can only do this if we unite and understand what is at stake . . .

