E. Michael Jones Interviewed on the Anti-Neocon Report

E. Michael Jones, editor of Culture Wars magazine, interviewed by Ryan Dawson of the Anti-Neocon Report. This wide ranging interview includes discussion of many of his books as well as other matters. Listener Q&A included. http://culturewars.com/ http://fidelitypress.org/ Dr. Jones’s books include: The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History: https://amzn.to/2SjIsyp The Slaughter of Cities: Urban Renewal as Ethnic Cleansing: https://amzn.to/2SfxPfY Ethnos Needs Logos: Why I Spent Three Days in Guadalajara Trying to Persuade David Duke to Become a Catholic: https://amzn.to/2SigN0J Barren Metal: A History of Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury: https://amzn.to/2E6s0P7 Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control: https://amzn.to/2QpS2Cp Dionysos Rising: The Birth of Cultural Revolution out of the Spirit of Music: https://amzn.to/2E2dyrr Catholics and the Jew Taboo: https://amzn.to/2KHTxa2

