Ancient beheading site found in Jerusalem, evidence of ‘holy’ king’s bloody rule

The Greeks, who for all intents and purposes are considered the founding fathers of what is today’s ‘Western Civilization’, became the dominant political/military/cultural force throughout the known world at the time in what is famously associated with the reign of Alexander the Great. Philosophy, science, love of art and learning were brought by the Greeks wherever they went, including to the one place where…