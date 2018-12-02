Ancient beheading site found in Jerusalem, evidence of ‘holy’ king’s bloody rule

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Image result for isis decapitation video

Archaeologists now know whodunnit — the Hasmonean king Alexander Jannaeus — after uncovering a 2,000-year-old mass burial ground in the municipality’s backyard

ed note–an extremely important read and despite the fact that it centers around events taking place thousands of years ago, is of vital importance to the future existence of all life on God’s green earth that today has in effect been reduced to a mere question mark as a result of the dominant influence which Judea, Inc holds over human affairs.

First, some history–

The Greeks, who for all intents and purposes are considered the founding fathers of what is today’s ‘Western Civilization’, became the dominant political/military/cultural force throughout the known world at the time in what is famously associated with the reign of Alexander the Great. Philosophy, science, love of art and learning were brought by the Greeks wherever they went, including to the one place where…

View original post 1,493 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s