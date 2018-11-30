Trump threatens to declassify ‘devastating’ docs about his enemies out to destroy his presidency

ed note–as discussed both on this website and accompanying podcast, with the ante being upped earlier this month vis a vis the HoR being flipped in favor of the Democrats, Trump Inc has no choice but to up the ante as well.

What is sure to take place, and particularly once the new Congress goes into session in January, is a series of escalations on the part of both parties as each pulls out a bigger gun over the other and which at some point–either by accident or by some ‘3rd party’ (who always seems to know how to throw a lit firecracker in the midst of a tense situation that then results in both sides going ‘full-auto’ against each other) cannot end well for the rest of us who are caught in the middle.