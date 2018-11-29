Netanyahu Claims ‘Human Cost’ Prevented Harsher Response to Gaza Attack

ed note–As covered here often, Israel is not concerned with any ‘human cost’ associated with achieving what she is constitutionally driven to do–stealing everything between the Nile and Euphrates rivers per the religious decrees found within her Torah, and

therefore all can rest assured that Netanyahu’s pandering to the ‘500 coffins’ theme is as disingenuous as all Judaic theatrics taking place at any given moment rooted in the ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’ paradigm/protocol.