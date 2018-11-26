Trump Admin denies reports that it has decided to delay release of peace plan

The Ugly Truth

Proposal will be presented when administration has ‘maximized its potential for acceptance, execution and implementation

ed note–please note how the recent instability in the Israeli government was indeed the spark that begun all discussions surrounding Trump ‘delaying’ his UPD, exactly as we predicted from the very moment that this manufactured political hurricane ‘popped up’ out of seemingly nowhere.

Also note that the idea for this manufactured crisis originated with a previous off-the-cuff statement that Kushner had made, to wit–

‘Kushner has privately indicated in the past that the plan’s release might be postponed if Israel was embroiled in an election campaign.’