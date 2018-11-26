Trump Admin denies reports that it has decided to delay release of peace plan

Proposal will be presented when administration has ‘maximized its potential for acceptance, execution and implementation
ed note–please note how the recent instability in the Israeli government was indeed the spark that begun all discussions surrounding Trump ‘delaying’ his UPD, exactly as we predicted from the very moment that this manufactured political hurricane ‘popped up’ out of seemingly nowhere.
Also note that the idea for this manufactured crisis originated with a previous off-the-cuff statement that Kushner had made, to wit–
‘Kushner has privately indicated in the past that the plan’s release might be postponed if Israel was embroiled in an election campaign.’
–Proving yet again, as we point our here regularly, that in the world of highly complex political chess, small things said by key players can have monumental results later, which is why Trump is as careful about things that he says (and even more careful about things that he…
