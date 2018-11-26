How They Do It–Jewish arsonist makes unusual confession: ‘I didn’t think enough’

Yinon Reuveni, who is serving 5.5-year prison sentence for setting fire to the Church of Loaves and Fishes in 2015, expresses remorse for his actions in an effort to ease his conditions; ‘I understand the many mistakes I made along the way,’ he writes.

