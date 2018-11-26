How They Do It–Jewish arsonist makes unusual confession: ‘I didn’t think enough’

Yinon Reuveni, who is serving 5.5-year prison sentence for setting fire to the Church of Loaves and Fishes in 2015, expresses remorse for his actions in an effort to ease his conditions; ‘I understand the many mistakes I made along the way,’ he writes.
ed note–Before all the usual suspects chime in with their typical empty-headed bs that the actions of this obviously deranged, delusional and dangerous Judaic do not represent ‘Torah-true Judaism’, but rather that this is all the result of ‘Zionism’, please note the following quote, lifted from the Torah, (not the Talmud) a book written thousands of years prior to Theodore Herzl even being as much as a thought in the mind of Satan, to wit–
‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy…
