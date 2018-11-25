Lavrov says no stability in the region until Palestinian issue resolved; offer comes as sides wait for long-expected launch of Trump peace plan
ed note–There is no full understanding of what Trump intends to do without factoring into all of this as well Putin and Russia, which (partly) explains why there is just as much time, energy and resources being spent by Judea, Inc in demonizing Putin as there are in demonizing Trump.
It is also worth mentioning that of all the cities where this announcement could have taken place, it was in Rome, the epicenter of the West and the ancient locale responsible for Judea’s destruction taking place in 70 AD and whose aims then were the same aims that the ‘New Rome’ today intends to reign in this Judaic mad dog before it destroys the entire world.
View original post 623 more words
Advertisements
One thought on “In aftermath of political instability and likely delay of Trump’s peace plan, Russia offers to mediate between Israel and the Palestinians”