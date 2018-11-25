In aftermath of political instability and likely delay of Trump’s peace plan, Russia offers to mediate between Israel and the Palestinians

The Ugly Truth

Lavrov says no stability in the region until Palestinian issue resolved; offer comes as sides wait for long-expected launch of Trump peace plan

ed note–There is no full understanding of what Trump intends to do without factoring into all of this as well Putin and Russia, which (partly) explains why there is just as much time, energy and resources being spent by Judea, Inc in demonizing Putin as there are in demonizing Trump.