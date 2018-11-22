US said to be postponing release of Trump’s Mideast peace plan amid Israeli political crisis

ed note–if true, than it is obvious that–as theorized here–the entire Jrama taking place recently vis the cease fire with Hamas, the resignation of Lieberman and the subsequent destabilization of the Netanyahu government was done deliberately to scuttle Trump’s peace plan.

What is as equally shocking as the conspiracy itself is the fact that none of the ‘experts’ out there whose claim to fame has been/is analyzing and commenting on all the topsy-turvy taking place in the Middle East uttered as much as a peep of discussion on these tectonic events in the manner described above, and for the simple reason that since they are almost unanimous in their hatred of Trump, to theorize that indeed all of this Jrama was deliberately done to scuttle his UPD would have been a tacit admission on their part that all their emotionally-based screeching against him was ill-founded and that indeed maybe, just…

