How it works–‘We Jews Are An Exalted Nation Of Priests’

ed note–as we like to point out here regularly, much of it to little or no avail, the very FIRST STEP necessary in understanding, diagnosing and (hopefully) arriving at a ‘cure’ for those ills of the world today where organized Jewish interests feature as a leading role resides in understanding the fact that–just as it is with rabies, smallpox, syphilis, etc–what we are dealing with here is an infectious disease of the heart, mind, and spirit, and–just as important–that it has ALWAYS been this.