Israeli Justice minister Shaked– ‘Trump’s peace plan is a waste of time’

The Ugly Truth

As White House mulls date for publicizing ‘deal of the century,’ Ayelet Shaked warns ‘gap between Palestinians and Israelis much too big to be bridged’

ed note–allow us once again to translate a few items here that otherwise would fly by without the thorough understanding that such items deserve.

When Shaked describes Trump’s UPD as a ‘waste of time’, what she means is as follows–

Israel has no intention, and more importantly, never DID, of living peaceably with the rest of the peoples of the Middle East. The strategy of tension and of constant conflict with neighboring countries is as intrinsic to the proper functioning of the entire ‘Jewish state’ paradigm as the ignition of gasoline is intrinsic to the functioning of a combustion engine. Without this constant tension and conflict, the Jewish state would simply fall apart like a cheap suit.