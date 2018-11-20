srael, Mexico, Ayotzinapa and Cunning Maps – Joaquin Flores

I was reading a G+ post linked to a news article about the UN condemnation vote on the US Embassy Jerusalem move and the Latin American countries that abstained; these included Mexico. Why would a country like Mexico fear voting one way or the other? It made me think about an interview that 108Morris108 did a while back with an analyst named Joaquin Flores. The subject of discussion in that fragment of the interview which was uploaded to youtube dealt with the missing Mexican education students, i.e. the Ayotzinapa Incident. Oddly, or not so oddly, the conversation turned to the subject of Israel, of all countries, and their meddling in Mexico, particularly areas with high percentages of indigenous occupants. What Flores outlined as Israeli cartographic companies nefariously performing ‘natural resource’ surveys while actually gathering data on the human geography of these indigenous communities. The intent of this, one can guess is something along the lines of the Kent State University scandal known as the ‘Demarest Factor’ (http://www.soaw.org/presente/index.ph…). Anyway, before I could refer to the video, I got the old ‘this video no longer exists’ message. Luckily, someone mirrored it so at least one can refer to it for further research. So this is for the sake of archiving, more than anything else, but if anyone can substantiate Flores’ assertions more fully, please do so.

