With looming Israeli elections, Trump may be forced to delay peace plan

The US president has promised to unveil his proposal by January, but if Israel’s snap poll becomes a reality, that timetable could change

ed note–despite what is now the proverbial ‘no-brainer’ vis a vis the recent political instability in Israel spawned by the ‘cease fire’ with Hamas, nevertheless, amongst those whose claim to fame is studying, analyzing and commenting on the methods, maneuvers and madness of Jewish power these days, there as been no discussion whatsoever of this giant artificial earthquake that has just taken place created for the purpose of stopping Trump from achieving what he intends to do in preventing a maniacal theocratic insane asylum from lighting the fuse on a doomsday weapon that will destroy everything.

As we said in our own recent ed note commentary on this–Mr. President, in the unlikely event you are reading this, we not only advise you, but indeed, IMPLORE you to…

