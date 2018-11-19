Is the God of the OT the Devil?

By Staś

“Ye are of your father the devil”

John 8:44-45 (KJV)

The truth moment. Said it was “The Black Pope”. They said it was the Lizard people, They said it was the UN. The said it was the NWO. They said it was the Nazis, That said it was the the Khazars. They said it was the liberals. They said it was the Illuminati. Some say it was the Talmud that led to the destruction of the world. Almost none say it was the OT and the god within it. It is against the teaching of the church and considered evil. Perhaps it should be. I would argue Jesus himself warned against his own people. I would say he attempted to warn the world that god of his tribe was the in his own words the devil.

This is to painful for many of the followers of “the Abrahamic religions.”

The gentle world has always failed to recognize this and has paid the price. The OT Bible clearly has as the main character the chosen people themselves. Thus always and forever any people other then the chosen people are minor characters in the story.

Worse then that they take on the fire and the power of the OT god with there hearts.

Judaism is not a religion per say it is a war code. In reality it;’s leaders do not bow before any god or man. They are men of magic and war and espionage. They believe that they and they alone call upon angels and demons to destroy their enemies.

They want only a war king. A king David. And many of the Gentiles think they want that also.

The Book of Job where god plays tricks and makes bargains with his creations seems much like the deals and temptations offered by the devil.

To be fair the god of the OT is seen as a more powerful entity he controls the evil spirits. and cast them upon his chosen people or upon the enemies of Israel.

Keep in mind all discussion of the Bible and the Holy land and all the characters and places and political surrounding it in the end support only full takeover of the world by Israel.

You wind up with the Church fighting withing it self. You end up with “The Crusades” The 100 years war in England. You end up with The British empire, then the American empire crushing enemies of the Bible. You end up with people obsessed with wrathful warriors of Yahweh looking to crush all enemies in the name of “goodness”.

You end up with the flip side. The liberal church in the UK the EU and the USA are also very strong. They have a lot of money. Huge support. They will crush anyone who gets in their way who does not follow a liberal god a gender neutral god a social justice god or what ever kind of god the JMSM needs them to worship.

Of coarse it is the opposite of the father god of the OT but each seeks to serve the same goal that of complete destruction of “the heathen” the other” the gentile.

Do people in the ME and other war zones care if the are bombed to death in the name of Satan or some other god? They would still be dead. No one can face the fact that it’s just words and stories.

It would be considered in very bad taste to question if the God of the OT Bible is similar to evil beings such as the Devil or Satan.

Even with the sharp rise in atheism and paganism or what have you if in the wrong context you mention that Yahweh the god of the OT may be a “war god” or “the devil” it can get you into trouble.

The real name of YHVH Yod Heh Vav Heh and it’s proper pronunciation was allegedly only known to the High Priest of Jerusalem.

YHVH sometimes known as Jehovah Adoni Lord. I would argue means differt things to different people.

To say the name of god was forbidden.

The Jewish high priest were class are they only ones permitted to speak the name of god. They were they only ones allowed to enter the Temple.

The tribe of the OT was concerned only with war victory. Thus, there code book the Bible was made to have them win and keep themselves fit for war victory. Win in war and do what I say and I will make you number one. Do what I say and I will give you power is that not what the Devil or Satan says as well?

It was an exclusive god only for one tribe. Then Jesus taught against this as well as warned people that the god of the high priest was “of your father the devil”

This was not following the law Jesus was in violation of the exclusive law of the Bible. That is why he was killed,

The liberals are permitted to do so provided they promote atheism or attack Christ together with the OT.

But why is the God of the OT so similar to the devil? In that he kills so many people he gets jealous and curses enemies of his tribal people.

The stories in the OT are of a god that ask his people to do war

Christians and Jews alike will say the god of the OT evolved now he is nice.

Some of if not all of the finest members of the “truth movement” will condemn The Talmud and the Kabbalah.

But what did Jesus say about the god of his own people? He said he was the devil Of course the Christians who are some times the greatest defenders of the OT will make every kind of excuse for the extreme evil acts of the god of the OT and his chosen warrior tribe.

Mike Piper author of Finale Judgement mentioned the fact that Joseph P. Kennedy said “that crippled son of a bitch that killed my son?”. I think the public took it for granted that Kennedy meant the Germans killed his son during the horrors of war. Yet Piper made us realize that FDR whose government was riddled Communist and Jews and Zionist and what have you killed Joe P. Kennedy’s son.

The reality is the Jews were at war with the Kennedy family and they wiped them out.

Then why is it the gentiles don’t believe Jesus why he tells them Your of your father the devil?

They defend with all their might the Torah. They will Jesus meant only the leadership the Pharisees are of the devil.

Some will shout with glee that had these leaders been obeying the Torah in the spirit in which it was written, Jesus would have commended them.

Yet Jesus broke the laws of the Torah by healing the sick and opening heaven to all people not just the “chosen people”

Did Jesus not die for disobeying “the Law”?

Every excuse in the world is made for the violence and insane stories contained within the OT.

The “church” if you can call it that the Christians fight one another often to the death over interpretation of a book that was not written for them.

Some say Jesus is the Seed of the David line. What about the virgin birth? Why was Jesus a peacemaker and not a King of David warrior type?

That he Jesus followed the law in the Bible can not be true. He was a rebel against the law and the leadership.

Then Jesus would have been in favor of destroying the middle east Russia China and every other nation and culture? Because is that following the law of the OT is it not?

Every effort is made by every sect of Christianity to cover for the evil deeds of the god of the OT.

Is that not what the law of the Torah says to destroy all tribes and other people who do not bow to the will of Yaweh?

A jealous god who takes revenge upon his followers who do not do his bidding. a god that sets curses and plagues upon his enemies.

Yet, was Jesus not killed because he violated the law of the Torah? Who is the god of the OT? What is his name?

Exodus 15:3

The Lord is a man of war,YHVH is His Name Ex.15:3)

Remember what Jesus said about the god of the OT.

Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it. And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.

Laurent Guyénot writes in From Yahweh to Zion

The “devil” (diabolos in Greek) will make his appearance in the Gospels, and “Lucifer” later still, based on a tendentious exegesis of Isaiah 14: 12 in the Latin translation (Vulgate). As for “the satan,” it appears to be borrowed from a Sumerian legal word meaning the “accuser,” and it never occurs as a proper name in the Pentateuch (Torah). “Satan” is the prosecution lawyer in Zechariah 3: 1 and in the book of Job. 51 In the Old Testament, when he personifies a destructive principle, Satan is hard to distinguish from Yahweh himself. Thus, in 2 Samuel 24, Yahweh incites David to abuse his power, while in the same episode recounted by 1 Chronicles 21, the role is given to Satan. One reads in the latter narrative that “Satan took his stand against Israel” (21: 1), that “God […] punished Israel” (21: 7), that “the angel of Yahweh wreaks havoc throughout the territory of Israel” (21: 12) and that “Yahweh unleashed an epidemic on Israel” (21: 14). Ultimately, it is always God who strikes not only the enemies of Israel, but also Israel itself when it proves unworthy of him. It is he who triggers wars, epidemics, and plagues of every imaginable sort; he uses alternately Israel to destroy the nations (as a “mace,” Jeremiah 51: 20), and the nations to destroy Israel. Yahweh is the source of both good and evil. (It follows logically, according to some kabbalistic schools, that one can serve him through evil as well as through good.)

Many people would say that the Old testament has within it a prediction that the son of god will come.

Its became true

Is this not enough to believe the importance of old testament? Remember this “prediction” set in motion the idea that the OT would remain with with the NT forever. Religion itself would forever become a race to see was the most Jewish. Who are the real choosen of god.

First of all in my opinion the Gentiles should always just listen to the words of Jesus and Jesus alone.

Second

I would say this connection between the OT and the NT has been one of the biggest mistakes the Christian or rather gentile world has made.

The Bible was written by men and the church was built by men. The gentiles must never forget this fact.

Christianity was pushed by Rome as an attempt to stop the warrior religion of Yahweh and it has failed to do so,

Ask yourself why the Syrians who fought under Titus during the battle of Jerusalem would risk almost certain death storming the walls of that city.

They knew the warlike religion of the nearby tribe would be their undoing anyway.

Some of the Laws of the “war God”From the The Book of Deuteronomy

11 If they accept and open their gates, all the people in it shall be subject to forced labor and shall work for you.

12 If they refuse to make peace and they engage you in battle, lay siege to that city.

13 When the LORD your God delivers it into your hand, put to the sword all the men in it.

14 As for the women, the children, the livestock and everything else in the city, you may take these as plunder for yourselves. And you may use the plunder the LORD your God gives you from your enemies.

15 This is how you are to treat all the cities that are at a distance from you and do not belong to the nations nearby.

16 However, in the cities of the nations the LORD your God is giving you as an inheritance, do not leave alive anything that breathes.

17 Completely destroy them—the Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites—as the LORD your God has commanded you.

18 Otherwise, they will teach you to follow all the detestable things they do in worshiping their gods, and you will sin against the LORD your God.

How different are these rules from the Eleven Satanic Rules of the Church of Satan or other malevolent warrior groups?

Gentiles were never careful to simple follow the words of Jesus and Jesus alone. So they have been trapped into following the war codes of an ancient war tribe.

as‘lobro’ commentor on TUT writes:

‘The more one hears and reads about this ‘yahweh,’ the less distinction one sees between him and the classical devil. Can someone actually list at least a few items that distinguish them?

I know of none, as both enjoy and promote evil in all its forms, not just military carnage, occupation, enslavement and humiliation of the conquered people, but downright perverted filth and inverted morality for its own sake.

Well, the devil is traditionally an equal opportunity employer whereas yahweh has a special endogamically bred and trained swarm of psychopaths to do his bidding against those who would object to such regimen, so if anything, yahweh is worse than devil.

Any gentile favorably inclined to Jews or to their deity yahweh or even neutral to them, is fully deserving of punishment for treason against humanity and morals, as the fires of hell will surely scorch their hides when the times of divine retribution comes, no excuses for protestant herds that they were merely following their zionist preachers, like Jerry Fallwell who picked up the “prestigious” Jabotinsky medal from arch-terrorist Menachem Begin.’

What is the difference of a god without mercy and the devil? The Christians make huge

Joseph Campbell writes in The Inner reaches of of Outer Space metaphor as myth and Religion

A third motivation, which has been the unique generator of the action on the stage of world history-since the period, at least, of Sargon I of Akkad, in southern Mesopotamia, c. 2300 B.c.-is the apparently irresistible impulse to plunder. Psychologically, this might perhaps be read as an extension of the bio-energetic command to feed upon and consume; however, the motivation here is not of any such primal biological urgency, but of an impulse launched from the eyes, not to consume, but to possess. An ample anthology of exemplary texts to this purpose, readily at hand,

will be found in the Bible; for example: When the Lord your God brings you into the land which you are entering to take possession of it, and clears away many nations before you, the Hittites, the Girgashites, the Amorites, the Canaanites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites, seven nations greater and mighter than yourselves, and when the Lord your God gives them over to you, and you defeat them; then you must utterly destroy them; you shall make no covenant with them and show them no mercy.

You shall not make marriages with them, giving your daughters to their sons or taking their daughters for your sons. For they would turn away your sons from following me, to serve other gods; then the anger of the Lord would be kindled against you, and he would destroy you utterly. But thus shall you deal with them; you shall break down their altars, and dash in pieces their pillars, and hew down their Asherim, and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a people holy to the Lord your God; the Lord your God has chosen you to be a people for his

own possession, out of all the peoples that are on the face of the earth. (Deuteronomy 7:1-6) When you draw near to a city to fight against it, offer terms of peace to it. And if its answer to you is peace and it opens to you, then all the people who are found in it shall do forced labor for you and shall serve you. But if it makes no peace with you, but makes war against you, then you shall besiege it; and when the Lord your God gives it into your hand you shall put all its males to the sword, but the women and the little ones, the cattle, and everything else in the city, all its spoil, you shall take as booty for yourselves; and you shall enjoy the spoil of your enemies, which the Lord your God has given you. Thus you shall do to all the cities which are very far from you, which are not cities of the nations here. But in the cities of these people that the Lord your God gives you for an inheritance, you shall save alive nothing that breathes, but you shall utterly destroy them, the Hittites and the Amorites, the Canaanites and the Perizzites, the Hivites and the Jebusites, as the Lord your God has commanded. (Deuteronomy 20:10-18) And when the Lord your God brings you into the land which he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob, to give you, with great and goodly cities, which you did not build, and houses full of all good things, which you did not fill, and cisterns hewn out, which you did not hew, and vineyards and olive trees, which you did not plant, and when you eat and are full, then take heed lest you for­ get the Lord, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. (Deuteronomy 6:10-12) War gods of this kind, always tribal in their ranges both of mercy and of power, have abounded over the earth as the fomenting agents of world history.

So the God of the OT makes a pact with his people. Follow my rules and I will love you and make you win at war.

Rome was a nation state built on business and war. Judea was a war state a temple state that was build on theology so it won out in the long run.

In the Temple State you sacrifice to Yahweh so you can win at war. Instead of realizing this simple fact the gentile world as joined in on it. They the gentile have at times tried to resist Judaic power. But have utterly failed to do so. Could it be because they attempt to worship a god that is not their own?

The language and barbarity of the OT is second to none in it’s passion and that of those other then the OT god and his chosen people. The reason why they “win” or destroy the nations of the Gentiles is becasue they belive it their destany to rule and they have a tradition of believing they will be punished.

In a sense is that not what the devil does. If you obey him he rewards you.

The devil said to him, “I will give all this to you, if you will bow down and worship me.”

Matthew 4:9

Now in the OT Deuteronomy 28. Yahweh says he will bless you and give you everything if you worship him but if not he will curse you. This seems very human or very similar to the deal offered by the devil in some ways. Its is above all a set of rules to encourage the read to obey and defeat the enemies of of god. That would be and still is to this very day Israel.

Deuteronomy 28

