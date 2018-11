ed note–please pay careful attention to those sections in red and consider them in light of the commentary that has appeared on this website over the last 2 years vis a vis Trump’s ‘charm offensive’ with Jewish interests, the Palestinians being maneuvered by Israel into acting as the recalcitrant player in the ‘peace deal,’ all the skullduggery involving the Khashoggi affair and the most recent political turmoil over the ‘ceasefire’ with Hamas.