Netanyahu vs Lieberman–The clash that may topple Israel’s government

ed note–as it is with any and all things where the Jewish state is involved, the very first thing that must be factored into any and all analysis of what is taking place is to remember–well–that it is the motto of Israel’s murder/sabotage agency Mossad ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’ and to therefore accept as a statement of fact that whatever the picture is being placed before the world that in some way and in some degree, it is an illusion of sorts.