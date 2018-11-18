Netanyahu vs Lieberman–The clash that may topple Israel’s government

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Netanyahu’s Gaza policies may have staved off war but may have cost him his coalition.

ed note–as it is with any and all things where the Jewish state is involved, the very first thing that must be factored into any and all analysis of what is taking place is to remember–well–that it is the motto of Israel’s murder/sabotage agency Mossad ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’ and to therefore accept as a statement of fact that whatever the picture is being placed before the world that in some way and in some degree, it is an illusion of sorts.

Having said this, the notion that Israel backed away from YET ANOTHER Gentile massacre in Gaza–i.e the ritual murder that is religiously required within those very clear and unambiguous protocols as explicitly spelled out within the pages of the Torah–in order to ‘save lives’–on either side–is obviously a ruse. Hamas…

View original post 1,838 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s