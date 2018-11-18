CHA-CHING!!!– ‘Trump’s peace plan will be shelved if Israel goes to elections’

If indeed, as we have been told now by various experts that Trump is the ‘chosen son’ of Judea Inc, there would be no need for all the recent Jrama and theatrics surrounding the resignation of Lieberman and the political crisis that has followed. All that would be necessary is for Netanyahu to pick up the phone and give Trump his marching orders, and next thing you know–WHAM, BAAM, THANK YOU MA’AM–ABRACADBRA, ALAKAZAAM–Trump would do as ordered.