As predicted here first–Netanyahu plans to ask White House to delay release of peace deal until after national vote

ed note–allow us if we may  to translate that for you–

The new Congress that is now owned lock, stock and barrel by Trump’s enemies doesn’t come to power until January, and Netanyahu and his people need time to get all their players lined up, rehearsed, and on cue as to how they are to wear Trump down with investigations, inquiries, subpoenas, innuendo, etc.

Furthermore, it can be assured that the new ‘national elections’ that are to take place in the aftermath of all the Jrama involving the ‘cease fire’ with Hamas and Lieberman’s resignation are sure to usher in an extreme far-right government that will be as amenable to what Trump has planned for his UPD as a wolf is amenable to becoming a vegan.

As we point out here often, no one ever accused the Jews of being stupid.

