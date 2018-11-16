Man shouts ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ during Baltimore ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Performance’s intermission disrupted with pro-Nazi salute; audience members say they feared it would be followed by gunshots

ed note–there was a time when we as ‘choosy shoppers’ of political information possessed both the ability and the inherent right of assuming that events such as this were staged by all the usual suspects in order to create the ‘background scenery’ necessary for them to then engage in their usual business of exploitation for sympathy, fear and the obvious political advantages to be had from it.

But no longer. As evidenced in recent history, not only with the idiocy taking place in Charlottesville, featuring front-and-center characters such as morbidly obese KKK members wearing their stupid white robes and equally-stupid pointy white hats, to the Rambo wannabes strutting around in their BDUs with AR15s cocked, locked, and ready for action, to the recent business in Pittsburgh featuring Robert Bowers playing the role of…

View original post 570 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s