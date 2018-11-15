Trump Peace Plan on Course Despite Israeli Election Talk, Official Says

White House official tells Haaretz the administration still plans to publish its Mideast plan within the next two months

ed note–what this means is obvious–Trump knows what Netanyahu & co are up to with this latest stunt and are not going to be dissuaded as previous presidents have been.

What it also means is that Netanyahu & co are going to up the ante and escalate the situation in order to get Trump to change his mind, which could be anything from Impeachment to assassination, both of which are made all the more easily-achieved now that Trump’s enemies have ‘flipped’ the HoR.

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

