Why the 2018 Midterms Were The Hanukkah Election

ed note–Again, a hearty round of applause for all those geniuses in ‘duh muuvmnt’ who contributed in their own special way to this ‘Hannukuh election’–wherein Judea, Inc will wind up being the prime beneficiary–for having added their own voices to those elements seeking Trump’s ouster, to say nothing of the monumental contributions made by the idiots who put together the disaster at Charlotteville, and of course, last but not least, Robert Bowers himself, the unhinged white nationalist who believed that Trump was ‘owned by the Jews’ and who personally lit the Menorah on this ‘Hanukkah election’ by shooting up the Pittsburgh Sin-a-Gog right before election day.