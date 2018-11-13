The Emerging Multipolar World with Saker July 2018

This week on The Solari Report, Saker joins me for our quarterly discussion of the emerging multipolar world. We review the Helsinki meeting between Trump and Putin as well as Trump’s participation with NATO, and the resulting reaction from a Washington establishment drowning in swamp drama. We also cover events in the Middle East, Ukraine and Iran. Russia is unloading its portfolio of US Treasury securities, showboating new weapons, deploying troops on the European front and working with China to develop the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement. Iran has fired its central bank governor and announced a new cryptocurrency to trade around US economic sanctions. Fake news is leaking that Trump is planning to bomb Iran shortly. The White House is announcing new tariffs with China while the Congress works quietly to rescind them. The economic and political order is – to say the least – fluid while US leadership sorts out whether it represents the US taxpayer or multinational corporations making sales to a rising global middle class and exporting weapon systems.

