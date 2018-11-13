The Emerging Multipolar World: Why Syria? with The Saker

This week on The Solari Report, The Saker joins me on our quarterly The Emerging Multipolar World to discuss the events in Syria. We cover the latest allegations regarding chemical attacks, retaliatory missile strikes and then dig into the Trump Administration reversals regarding US policy in the Middle East.1. Question: What is the US strategy to maintain a unipolar empire? 2. Question: What does control of Syria have to do with maintaining the US dollar as reserve currency? 3. Question: What are the roles of the UK, Israel, Iran, Russia and China? 4. Question: What is happening in the Ukraine and how does that relate to events in the Middle East. Throughout this discussion, Saker expresses his concern that the possibility of the Neocon’s triggering a nuclear war is growing. Music: Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky

