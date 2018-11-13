Israel Shahak ..Jewish scholar / ‘anti-Semite’ on WHY Jews were persecuted

Isreael Shahak … preeminent Jewish scholar / ‘anti-Semite’ …Jews persecuted because they historically served rich Christians, Muslims and Jews…then when lower class overthrow rich were brutally expelled, pogroms….all brought upon themselves by their actions. and Wikipedia: In his memoirs, To Be an Arab in Israel, Palestinian poet Fouzi El-Asmar described Shahak as a “remarkable and outstanding individual”,[28] and Gore Vidal, who wrote the introduction to Shahak’s Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of Three Thousand Years, described him there as ‘the latest, if not the last, of the great prophets.'” According to Haim Genizi, “Shahak’s extreme anti-Israeli statements were welcomed by the PLO and widely circulated in pro-Arab circles”.[29] After his death, Shahak received tributes from a number of sources. His friend and co-author the historian Norton Mezvinsky stated he was “a rare intellectual giant and a superior humanist”, and Edward Said described him as “a very brave man who should be honored for his services to humanity.”[7] Christopher Hitchens, who considered Shahak a “dear friend and comrade”, said he was a “a brilliant and devoted student of the archaeology of Jerusalem and Palestine”, and that “during his chairmanship of the Israeli League for Human and Civil Rights, [he] set a personal example that would be very difficult to emulate.”[9] On Antiwar.com Alexander Cockburn described him as a “tireless translator and erudite footnoter” and “a singular man, an original”,[30] while Allan C. Brownfeld, of the American Council for Judaism, writing in the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, said he opposed “racism and oppression in any form and in any country”, and had a “genuinely prophetic Jewish voice, one which ardently advocated democracy and human rights.”[31] In his obituary in The Guardian Elfi Pallis described him as “an old-fashioned liberal”,[5] while Michel Warschawski described him as “the last Israeli liberal”, and stated that he was “above all one of the last philosophers of the 18th century school of enlightenment, rationalism, and liberalism, in the American meaning of the concept.

