CrossTalk on BDS: Sanctioning Israel (ft. Gilad Atzmon)

What goals has the BDS movement achieved so far? Does it aim for a constructive solution to the conflict? How should Israel react to it? Norman Finkelstein and Noam Chomsky agree that the goal of the movement is to destroy Israel – how valid is this judgment? Can the movement reinvent itself and win support from those who criticize it today? CrossTalking with Gilad Atzmon, Eric Walberg and Omar Baddar. Follow Peter Lavelle on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PLCROSSTALK CT on FB: http://www.facebook.com/crosstalkrulez
