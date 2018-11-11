The mystery surrounding Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’

The Ugly Truth

White House is holding peace plans close to the chest, as Israel conveys in detail its fundamental positions to the US.

ed note–anyone claiming to possess any degree of expertise when it comes to understanding and analyzing the complicated and oftentimes convoluted nature of politics these days where Judea, Inc plays a grossly disproportional role and yet who does not factor into everything taking place right now the issue of Trump’s ‘UPD’ is simply in over their head, and that is putting it mildly.