The mystery surrounding Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’

White House is holding peace plans close to the chest, as Israel conveys in detail its fundamental positions to the US.
ed note–anyone claiming to possess any degree of expertise when it comes to understanding and analyzing the complicated and oftentimes convoluted nature of politics these days where Judea, Inc plays a grossly disproportional role and yet who does not factor into everything taking place right now the issue of Trump’s ‘UPD’ is simply in over their head, and that is putting it mildly.
It is this very item–US power politics in forging/forcing some sort of resolution to the situation in the Middle East vis a vis the Jews and the Arabs–that has resulted in the assassination of one president, the implosion of another administration using ‘Watergate’ as the pretext, the preemption of 2 other presidents being re-elected–Carter and Bush–the screeching drama that resulted in impeachment for Clinton, and now…
View original post 508 more words
Advertisements