“SOLIDARITY” by Jonathan Azaziah

The Ugly Truth

by Madd Cold (Jonathan Azaziah)

HOOK

Solidarity, solidarity with anyone who won’t submit to the Empire!

Solidarity, solidarity with anyone who has that resistant fire!

Solidarity, solidarity with every single nation of the Global South!

Solidarity, solidarity, take your colonizers and throw them out!!!

Salute to Syria first, everything, that is what Syria’s worth, because it is the front line of the battle/Bless to the Syrian Arab Army, eat rebels at lunchtime, we’re with you as you crush lies into gravel/Bless to Mugabe, and Zimbabwe, we know you got that heavy revolutionary thunder, it is clear/To Kim Jong-un and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea/Struggle with no fear to defeat the disgrace in the South/Their plunder is severe but we know that you make them shake in amazement and doubt/We are with you ‘till Korea is whole again, and all the Empire’s bases are out/United Snakes of Israhell, what, you…