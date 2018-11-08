Jewish Americans are now the face of the anti-Trump resistance

ed note–as we like to say here often, by all means, all of you out

there who have been incessantly chirping now for years that the Jews just LOVE Trump and who have by such chirping, contributed in your own particular way towards helping those ‘Jewish Americans’ who now represent ‘the face’ of the ‘anti-Trump resistance’–PAY NO MIND WHATSOEVER to glaringly important pieces such as this that provide a more accurate picture as to what is going on in the confusing and at times convoluted world of modern day politics in post 9/11 America in favor of what you are able to conjure up within the confines of your own very limited imaginations.