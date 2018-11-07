Jewish Congressman Adam Schiff is really looking forward to investigating Donald Trump

ed note–it SHOULD (note that word) go without saying amongst those who–by virtue of their being part of ‘the movement’–claim to understand the more nuanced and complicated nature of how Jewish politics works in America, but since indeed many of them simply DON’T understand it, we’ll explain it for ya–

Schiff is Jewish, very pro-Israel and understands better than the rest of us can even being to IMAGINE that whatever he says/does as a member of the US Congress, that at the end of the day, it better work in Israel’s benefit, and if it doesn’t, then the least he can expect is to lose his seat or be brought up on criminal charges. The worst he can expect is to have his car blown up with him and his family in it.