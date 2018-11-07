Jewish Congressman Adam Schiff is really looking forward to investigating Donald Trump

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–it SHOULD (note that word) go without saying amongst those who–by virtue of their being part of ‘the movement’–claim to understand the more nuanced and complicated nature of how Jewish politics works in America, but since indeed many of them simply DON’T understand it, we’ll explain it for ya–

Schiff is Jewish, very pro-Israel and understands better than the rest of us can even being to IMAGINE that whatever he says/does as a member of the US Congress, that at the end of the day, it better work in Israel’s benefit, and if it doesn’t, then the least he can expect is to lose his seat or be brought up on criminal charges. The worst he can expect is to have his car blown up with him and his family in it.

Therefore, no one considering themselves to be ‘in the know’ about how all of this works should…

View original post 1,205 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s