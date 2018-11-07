As Democrats win House, Jewish lawmakers to step into key roles

The Ugly Truth

Democrats in the US House of Representatives will now wield the awesome power of subpoena, and the key party figures who will be able to force Trump administration officials to testify are Jewish. Barring a surprise, five Jewish Democrats are now set to chair key House committees, including  Jerrold Nadler for the Judiciary Committee, Eliot Engel for Foreign Affairs, Nita Lowey, for Appropriations, Adam Schiff for Intelligence and John Yarmuth for Budget.

