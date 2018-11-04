LOL!!!– Democrats traumatized by 2016 are suffering from pre-midterms nightmares

The Ugly Truth

Despite forecasts of a Democratic House takeover, liberals grappling with ‘PTSD’ are bracing themselves for another surprise election disaster.



ed note–no folks, this was not a ‘gag’ news piece, and as much as we are all tempted to–and even some of us do–laugh this off for all the idiocy that it represents, the fact is that there are deadly serious issues related to all of this.

True, liberals tend to be more emotional than their ‘conservative’ counterparts, tend to operate more with a ‘herd’ mentality and who are every bit as much fanatics about their religion–liberalism–as any crazed Pentacostal Christian who plays with poisonous snakes or speaks in tongues.