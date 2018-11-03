How They Do It– ‘We have no excuses now. Our eyes are wide open.’

ed note–keep in mind that this is not some little college newspaper that has an annual budget of only $200. This is THE newspaper of record when it comes to discussing politics and is headquartered in Washington DC. It is also the voice of Neo-Conservativism as it pertains to Israel and to furthering the ‘clash of civilizations’ between the Christian and Islamic worlds and played an indispensable role in ‘selling’ to the American people that it was very much in their interests to forfeit not only their tax money and freedoms, but indeed the blood of their children in fighting Judea, Inc’s ‘war on terror’.
This is something that unfortunately has to be underscored yet again due to the absolute myopia that has gripped entire neighborhoods of those who claim to have ‘wide open’ eyes–borrowing a phrase used in this Oped–when it comes to understanding the twists and turns that…
