How They Do It– ‘We have no excuses now. Our eyes are wide open.’

ed note–keep in mind that this is not some little college newspaper that has an annual budget of only $200. This is THE newspaper of record when it comes to discussing politics and is headquartered in Washington DC. It is also the voice of Neo-Conservativism as it pertains to Israel and to furthering the ‘clash of civilizations’ between the Christian and Islamic worlds and played an indispensable role in ‘selling’ to the American people that it was very much in their interests to forfeit not only their tax money and freedoms, but indeed the blood of their children in fighting Judea, Inc’s ‘war on terror’.