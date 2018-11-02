Yahweh and ‘God’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–comments from our esteemed ‘lobro’–

‘The more one hears and reads about this ‘yahweh,’ the less distinction one sees between him and the classical devil. Can someone actually list at least a few items that distinguish them?

I know of none, as both enjoy and promote evil in all its forms, not just military carnage, occupation, enslavement and humiliation of the conquered people, but downright perverted filth and inverted morality for its own sake.

Well, the devil is traditionally an equal opportunity employer whereas yahweh has a special endogamically bred and trained swarm of psychopaths to do his bidding against those who would object to such regimen, so if anything, yahweh is worse than devil.