Trump Administration using Saudi weakness over Khashoggi to push for end to Yemen War

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–at this point, the most likely culprits in the Khashoggi business were/are those seeking to scuttle Trump’s ‘UPD’, or ‘utimate peace deal’, by removing KSA as an integral chess piece in what Trump hopes will be the ‘checkmate’ needed in ending the wars and in bringing stability to the region.

However, the fact that it may have been his enemies who set these dominos in motion with Khashoggi’s murder does not mean that Trump would not use this to his advantage, and particularly in this case, bringing an end to the Holocaust of Yemen by the KSA.

We underscore this as a lil’ reminder to all those who have made it their daily business to incessantly chirp that Trump is a warmonger, and that what was being done to the people of Yemen was proof of this assertion, when in fact, as President of an American government over which…

View original post 1,370 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s