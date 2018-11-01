Trump Administration using Saudi weakness over Khashoggi to push for end to Yemen War

The Ugly Truth

ed note–at this point, the most likely culprits in the Khashoggi business were/are those seeking to scuttle Trump’s ‘UPD’, or ‘utimate peace deal’, by removing KSA as an integral chess piece in what Trump hopes will be the ‘checkmate’ needed in ending the wars and in bringing stability to the region.

However, the fact that it may have been his enemies who set these dominos in motion with Khashoggi’s murder does not mean that Trump would not use this to his advantage, and particularly in this case, bringing an end to the Holocaust of Yemen by the KSA.