Of Course We Have To ‘Politicize’ The Pittsburgh Bloodbath. That’s What Jews Do.

‘We Jews have always politicized tragedy, as politicization is the engine of Jewish survival and the process by which we take responsibility for our destinies. ‘

ed note–2 things that need special consideration.

If a Gentile–OF WHATEVER VARIETY–were to write an OpEd piece in WHATEVER PUBLICATION and even using the most sterile language possible with a title such as–

‘Of Course the Jews Have To ‘Politicize’ The Pittsburgh Bloodbath. That’s What Jews Do.’

–Where only 2 letters in one word are changed, from the subjective, 1st person plural ‘we’ to the definite article ‘the’ in the 3rd person singular, the Jews as a group–right, left, and everything in between–would engage in one of their made-to-order screeching campaigns alleging that an ‘old canard’ was being introduced into the discussion by an ‘anti-Shemitic’ conspiracy theorist.