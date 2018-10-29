On Gab, an Extremist-Friendly Site, Pittsburgh shooting suspect given open road to vent his hatred in full

Those who consider themselves ‘warriors’ for Gentiledom and who ‘fight the good fight’ by idolizing Hitler, engaging in and employing rhetoric whose language includes words such as ‘extermination’, ‘Zyclon-B’, as well as having now collectively become THE posterchild for anti-Islamic political agitation by re-propagating all the lies which Judea, Inc conjured up in the microseconds following 9/11 are only playing into the enemy’s agenda, a situation which in the end results in a ‘heads we win, tails you lose’ outcome favoring the eternal menace whose war against Gentiledom is a full-spectrum paradigm and NOT simply limited to just ‘white’ people.

ed note–yet another glaring example as to why we (try to, at least) maintain a higher level of discourse here when discussing the ‘JQ’ and why ‘intelligent anti-Semitism’ is the only manner in which this problem is going to be solved.

WNs of whatever stripe–God gave you brains as well…

