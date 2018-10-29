How They Do it–‘Judaism contains the remedy for the orgy of hatred in the world today’

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–yes, yes, we know. People are sick of hearing it, but since very few (if any) are saying it, then it is simply something that has to be repeated, over, and over, and over again, if for no other reason than so that at the end of this ordeal, it will be remembered by at least a handful who were paying attention that indeed, the subject was broached.

Judaism, as it has ALWAYS existed, long before the Khazars, long before the Talmud, long before the Zohar and the Kaballah, long before Theodore Herzl’s ‘The Jewish State’ and long before Hitler and his ‘Mein Kampf’, Long before Hamas and Hezbollah, before Mel Gibson and Bishop Richard WIlliamson, as well as the Romans, Greeks, Persians, Egyptians, Babylonians, etc and all the other ‘Anti-Shemites’ who came along and put their own particular signature towards dealing with the ‘JP’ in their own particular…

View original post 970 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s