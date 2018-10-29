As predicted and warned here first– ‘The Pittsburgh Shooting Is A Reminder that we Jews and Muslims Are In This Together’

Years ago, when certain elements within the ‘White Nationalist’ neighborhood within ‘duh muuvmnt’ began dallying with right wing Jewish operatives such as Orly Taitz, Pamela Geller and others by taking up the anti-Muslim narrative, it was a few sane voices–including the late, great, and greatly-missed Mike Piper, along with this website–that warned these WN elements that they were running headlong into a trap and that in due time, it would be white, Christian conservatives who would be blamed for the entire ‘Clash of Civilizations’ which OJI had started, and that once the various idiot WN individuals and groups–driven more by their emotions than by reason or strategy–had firmly stuck themselves to the anti-Islamic narrative like super glue, that the Jews would then begin cozying up to the Muslim community in order to affix the blame elsewhere besides themselves.